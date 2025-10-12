Advertisement
‘Twitter changed everything’: Ben Stiller blames social media for lack of comedy films

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ben Stiller thinks that the "immediate response" offered to the public on social media has caused Hollywood to stop making comedies. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Stiller feels that social media is to blame for the decline of comedy movies.

The 59-year-old actor has starred in comedic flicks such as There’s Something About Mary and Zoolander but believes the “immediate response” provided to the world on social media has shifted the climate.

Stiller told The newspaper: “There are landmines everywhere.

