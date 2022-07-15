TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt shares pictures of baby joy

TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt has given birth to a baby boy. Photo / Instagram

TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt has shared adorable pictures of her new baby boy on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world Raven James. Mummy and Daddy love you to the stars and back," Holt posted.

Holt said she and partner Josh Tito were "over the moon" and at nearly two weeks in, they were "getting the hang of it".

The joyful news comes two years after Holt and Tito heartbreakingly lost their little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn in April 2020 when Holt was six months through her pregnancy.

Despite the pain and grief the couple had been through, Holt said in an interview with Woman's Day in 2021 that with the support of family, they managed to pick themselves up and carry on.

"It's hard to explain, but it sort of shocked me into separating my feelings away from Frankie. It was realising that life might not be all great, but it has to go on and you have to accept the challenges. There's no other option.

"I am trying to let go and trust in the universe," she also shared. "Buying the house and settling into a life together has been very helpful for that. It's a lovely feeling to be so settled."

