Triple H announced the Survivor Series theme song will be Ozzy Osbourne's War Pigs with Judas Priest. Photo / Getty Images

WWE chief Triple H has revealed that this year’s Survivor Series theme song will be a charity tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The late Black Sabbath rocker’s rendition of War Pigs with Judas Priest will be used for the wrestling event later this month, with all proceeds going to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation – a charity founded by the heavy metal band’s guitarist – and Cure Parkinson’s.

Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 in July after suffering from Parkinson’s for more than two decades.

In a statement, Triple H said: “Ozzy Osbourne’s music has been a part of the soundtrack of my life. I was lucky to be a fan and eventually call him a friend. This year, all profits from the sale of Ozzy/Judas Priest’s version of War Pigs will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s. Support his iconic sound and this great cause. For Ozzy.”

War Pigs – originally a Black Sabbath song – has been the theme song for Survivor Series since the War Games format was adopted in 2022.