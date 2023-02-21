The final seven battle it out for their place in the top six. Photo / TVNZ

Our final seven have woken on Treasure Island and with island fatigue setting in, a quick recap is needed to remember who is still in this game.

Art Green survived elimination, Lance Savali is still scheming, Dame Susan Devoy is still slaying, Matty McLean is weather reporting, Alex King is unravelling and fan Dave Wardie, well he’s still in love with Green.

The day begins with Savali and Green deciding McLean can no longer be trusted and vow to get rid of him next.

Green manages to nab his poorly hidden stone of power without anyone seeing it, and the power of the stone is finally revealed by host Jayden Daniels.

The stones will act as a time advantage, a challenge hack, or a penalty against another player in the final. They also promise to give players time when they need it most.

Today’s face-off is a water, water shoe (instant ick) and a balance challenge, with the winner deciding the pair who are up for elimination tonight and getting Sunday brunch and cocktails as their reward.

Sneaky Devoy is having a terrible time until she gets a win over Wardie that lifts her spirits. Devoy is thrilled and her two biggest cheerleaders Savali and Green cheer on their girl from land. The Dame is truly capturing more hearts than Pete Davidson.

The final is Savali vs. Searle and it’s side-stepping Savali who takes the win and gets the power going into tonight’s elimination.

Lana Searle and Lance Savali battled for power in the game. Photo / TVNZ

Savali decides to take Searle on his brunch date and gets to add Devoy, who he lets pick one more person and much to Savali’s horror, she picks King to tag along. However, there’s a fifth player invited too and Savali solidifies his alliance by picking Green.

Back at camp left behind McLean’s emotions start to show as he reveals it’s his partner Ryan Teece’s birthday back home and that he misses home. The raw emotions cause McLean to spiral, telling the camera, “I see what other people’s strengths are and I don’t know what mine are at this point.”

But buddy Searle is right there with him cheering him on and Devoy is too, telling McLean what a fantastic person and dropping some inspo his way, “Get rid of the inner demons ‘cause they aren’t doing you any favours,” declares our Dame.

But during the brunch date, Savali admits that he plans to put McLean up and Searle tries to talk him down, but it’s clear that Savali’s mind is set. He decides to put either King or Searle up against him and gives them a heads-up.

At the charity challenge, it’s loosely based on a trendy TikTok game and it’s all too much for my millennial brain so my side part and I self-eliminate it.

McLean is upset, he wanted to take the first win for his charity but is eliminated in the middle of the game and Wardie proves himself to be a player in this game, taking home another $5,000 for Te Kiwi Maia.

Back at camp, there are a lot of insects, Green’s speciality and McLean is sobbing on the beach, so Savali decides to take him aside for a chat.

McLean breaks down revealing just how much this game means to him and Savali doesn’t know what to do about tonight’s elimination. He gives him a pep talk and hug and McLean reveals he feels like the pair are now best friends.

The vibe is the movie Step Brothers and we highly recommend someone checks the structural integrity of the duo’s bunk bed.

But Savali is torn - is this just the ultimate gameplay from McLean?

He decides to tell McLean what his plan was and the pair agree not to put each other up if given the chance. Savali decides to test the loyalty one last time and puts up Searle and King.

It’s a game of bluffing with the islands best liar remaining in the game. That title goes to Searle and King is sent packing after only just starting to play her game.

Alex King was finally defeated and Lana Searle was triumphant. Photo / TVNZ

She wishes the top six genuine good luck after finally getting a fair go on Treasure Island with no father in sight.

Searle is gifted a tiny bottle, looking suspiciously like an advantage, but it’s a clue leading her to more stones of power. “There are three stones of power hidden at your camp, good luck,” she narrates.

But will she be able to find them before someone else does? The clock is ticking.

