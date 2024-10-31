The consent for the concert required that an acoustic consultant was engaged to monitor noise levels and submit an acoustic report to the council within a week of the concert.

For all concerts held at Eden Park, the noise level from sound systems and any pyrotechnics displays can’t exceed 75 dB LAeq(t) and 80 dBLAeq(10min), he said.

The loud music extended beyond the walls of Eden Park as soundwaves travelled across Auckland, shaking the houses of those who lived close by.

Residents took to social media to report feeling like they were “in an earthquake” and having things falling off walls.

However, the spokesperson for the Mt Eden Residents Association Shona Tagg said they received no complaints.

“It was a concert … you expect a bit of noise,” she said.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said the concert was a “phenomenal show” that demonstrated the diverse range of events Eden Park delivers.

“We have independent acoustic consultants who monitor the sound internally and externally and last night we complied with our requirements. The concert concluded at 10.10pm, 20 minutes before our consent curfew.”





Videos have emerged this morning of brawls breaking out in the stands and the general admission “mosh” pit last night.

A Herald entertainment reporter who joined the crowd last night said it seemed the groups wanted to “keep themselves entertained” before the show started.

“Speaking to some friends after who were in the mosh, they said a lot of people were scrapping for the fun of it.”

“Travis and his fan base often encourage the anti-social behaviour that we saw playing out, so it’s not surprising that these ‘fight clubs’ were forming beforehand with no music to keep people entertained.”

Last night’s concert was the first time Scott had performed in New Zealand after his infamous 2016 cancellation.

The rapper once ran his own music event called Astroworld Festival, which he started in 2018 in his hometown of Houston. He was headlining the 2021 festival, which had an attendance of 50,000 when a crowd crush left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.





