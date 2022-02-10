Travis Barker completely transformed his look to appear in the music video. Photo / YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian's fiance is nearly unrecognisable in Machine Gun Kelly's new music video.

Travis Barker adopted a whole new look for his appearance in the music video for the song Emo Girl, reports the Sun.

Barker, who usually sports hundreds of tattoos, covered them up with a knitted sweater vest, huge glasses and a brown turtleneck.

The Blink-182 drummer covered up his shaved head with a grey wig.

In the video, he stands in front of a group of children and tells them, "Alright kids. Today, we're going on a field trip."

Then as the kids cheer, the rocker leads them into a museum where Machine Gun Kelly and Willow perform the song.

The video ends with Barker back in his usual look, while the school children have all transformed into "emo" kids.

Emo Girl is the second single off MGK's studio album Mainstream Sellout.

While Barker may have appeared only briefly in the video, he's set to take the spotlight in the Kardashians' new Hulu reality series.

The Sun revealed that Kardashian and her fiance, who got engaged in October, will feature prominently in the series, while her ex Scott Disick will "rarely appear on camera".

Hulu released the series' first trailer this month, and the first episode is set to drop on April 14.

An insider told the outlet: "Kourtney and Travis have been filming a lot for the new show, and their relationship will take centre stage now that they're planning the wedding.

"They're clearly very in love but it seems Travis is also fully on board with making the most of what comes with dating a Kardashian, it can hardly hurt his career.

"They have filmed together, with the family, and on his own at a studio.

"But Scott is basically a ghost at the moment, he won't be featured as much as he used to on the old show."

Disick's relationship with Kardashian is virtually "non-existent" as they are simply co-parents to their three children. Sources claim Disick asked for a huge paycheck to appear on the show, despite his minor role.

He and the reality star dated for nearly a decade and are parents to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.