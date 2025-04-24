Steve Lukather, from American rock band Toto, who played Auckland's Spark Arena with support act Christopher Cross on Wednesday night, before heading to Wellington and Christchurch. Photo / Jennifer de Konnig
Christopher Cross and Toto, Spark Arena, April 23.
There was no hiding from nostalgia at Spark Arena last night. There was no point trying to.
It’s a song that soundtracked thousands of school discos, equal parts sophisticated, silly and epic.
But its stature has only grown over the years. It’s now loved by multiple generations, rightly recognised as a highwater mark for the kind of slick soft rock production that defined the chart hits of the late 1970s and early ’80s.
Of course, the late 1970s and early ’80s are a long time ago – 45 years or so.
A similar-aged nostalgia act in 1980 would have been playing the hits of 1935!
So the big question for a gig like this is, can the artists, with ageing vocal cords and multiple new band members, still deliver?
The answer is a resounding yes, for both acts.
These guys have a tight show, and they’re in great shape.
Cross, who tells us proudly that he’s 74 next week, looks in better shape than he was at the Grammys in 1981 (where he took home a clean sweep of major awards).
Slim and snappily dressed in a blue suit and hat, his voice has lost none of its sweet harmonic tone.
While he might now lack some of the power to push up into the big chorus of songs like Arthur’s Theme (when you get caught between the moon and New York City...), he is cleverly supported by a glamorous trio of backing singers.
His whole band was great: jazzy, smooth and everything you’d expect from a yacht rock legend.
Musical virtuosity was a big part of the show for both bands.
This is rock music from a universe where punk never happened. It’s clear and precise, subtle, and everyone gets a solo.