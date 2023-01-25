Top of the Charts: The biggest movies and songs in NZ right now

Margot Robbie in Babylon. Photo / Paramount

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Babylon

There’s been a lot of noise around this all-star dramedy that celebrates the glamour, decadence and chaos of Hollywood’s silent era. It’s been nominated for three Oscars, won a bunch of Golden Globes and has savagely divided critics and audiences who either love or loathe it. It’s well on its way to becoming the first blockbuster bomb of the new year but managed to squeak into the charts.

4: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

It’s shot down a spot but if you’re missing the era when Bond films were fun, then action man Jason Statham and geezer director Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy about an elite group of spies who recruit a Hollywood star should leave you shaken and stirred.

3: M3GAN

This sci-fi horror about an AI doll who goes on a murderous rampage while doing humourous dances is steadily slashing its way up the charts.

2: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

This animated Shrek spin-off about his swashbuckling feline friend can’t have many lives left as it survives in the number two spot for another week.

1: Avatar: The Way of Water

Director James Cameron’s technological showcase shows no signs of sinking down the charts. It treads water at the No.1 spot for the sixth week running.





The Top 5 Singles

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks.

Miley Cyrus rushes straight to No.1 with new song 'Flowers'.





5: Sure Thing: Miguel

No, your eyes do not deceive you. Miguel’s 2010 neo-soul hit makes an unexpected return to the charts after 13 long years thanks to being the current soundtrack du jour of TikTokers around the globe.

4: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith’s bonkers, bass-heavy banger is cursed to drop down a spot this week.

3: Escapism - Raye feat. 070 Shake

After being held off the top spot last week, this hedonistic self-harm anthem slinks back down the charts.

2: Kill Bill - SZA

After holding No.1 for three weeks running this R&B revenge-fuelled hit retreats back to second place.





1: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Coming in like a wrecking ball straight into pole position is Miley Cyrus with her glam-disco ode to self-love that also takes more than a few potshots at her movie star ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.







