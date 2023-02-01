Shah Rukh Khan in Indian spy thriller Pathaan. In cinemas now.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: M3GAN

The horrors of AI come to life in this cult slasher flick about an overly protective doll that’s more interested in killing than cuddles.

4: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

After successfully infiltrating the charts geezer director Guy Ritchie’s comedic spy-thriller, and potential franchise-starter begins its tactical withdrawal by dropping down a spot.

3: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

“They did Puss in Boots movies, they should have [done] a Donkey movie,” Eddie Murphy commented in an interview earlier this week. “Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.” Preach, Eddie Murphy! Preach.

2: Pathaan

Shooting straight into the charts is this slick Indian super-spy thriller that’s fuelled by the return of action man Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen, explosive set pieces and non-stop action.

1: Avatar: The Way of Water

If you thought the country had seen enough water this week, think again. James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel sails into the top spot for a seventh week.

The Top 5 Singles

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks.

5: Sure Thing: Miguel

The only sure things in life are death, taxes and trend-chasing TikTokkers resurrecting long-forgotten hits from the 2010s.

4: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Unholy Undies Batman! Sam Smith’s eclectic banger has stayed put at number four for another week.

3: Escapism - Raye feat. 070 Shake

The UK singer’s chronicle of a medicated, booze-addled night out where she gets over her man by getting under another stays swaying at number three.

2: Kill Bill - SZA

Only one thing could take out SZA’s neo-R&B revenge fantasy about her cheating ex from the top spot. And that was another song about a cheating ex.

1: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’s glam-disco middle finger to her ex-husband, the movie star Liam Hemsworth, proves that break-up songs don’t have to be piano-led maudlin affairs. They can also get the dancefloor pumping. Let’s hope Adele gets the memo.