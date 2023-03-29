Local comedy film Red, White and Brass is tooting its way to the top.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Creed III

It’s taken some big hits this week but the Rocky spin-off franchise is still standing after its fourth week in the charts. The big question is does this boxing drama have enough heart left to rally for a comeback?

4: Living

Like Bill Nighy’s main character in this exceptionally solid British drama, Living does not have much time left in this world.

3: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Gods must be furious that their superhero sequel has fallen from the top spot after just a single week. Shazam? More like ka-pow!

2: Red, White & Brass

Taika Waititi produced this warm-hearted comedy about a group of Tongan rugby fans who form a brass band to gain entry to the sold-out World Cup game between Tonga and France, despite having no musical ability whatsoever. Sounds far-fetched but it’s based on a true story, has been embraced by critics and is a film everyone in Aotearoa should be tooting their horns about.

1: John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves’ aggrieved hitman storms in guns blazing to take out the top spot as he icily continues his mission for blood-soaked revenge on those who killed his puppy.





The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

Country music star Morgan Wallen took his rise to the top of our charts one step at a time.

5: Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Her summer vacay may be endless but Miley’s time at no 1 was limited to a mere one week.

4: The Highlights - The Weeknd

After slinking into the shadows of no 5 last week we thought that was the (wk)end for this “Best of” that’s lit up the charts for a whopping 111 weeks. We were wrong.

3: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

After a huge 44 weeks in the charts, people are still knocking on Harry’s door.

2: SOS - SZA

Last week SZA was floating out to sea, or at least out of the charts, but help responded, pulled her out of the rip and dragged her back up two spots.

1: One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

It’s been a slow but steady rise up the charts for country boy Morgan Wallen. But by taking it one week at a time he finally rustles up the coveted no 1.