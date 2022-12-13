Top Gear hosts Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff. Photo / AP

Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff has been rushed to hospital after a car crash.

The former England cricketer was involved in a horrifying car crash while filming a new episode for the BBC series and has been airlifted to hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

The news outlet reported the star was filming a segment for a new episode at the Top Gun test track when the accident occurred.

It is understood the star’s co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness were also at the test track, as were onsite medics who rushed to Flintoff’s aid immediately after the accident.

The Sun has since reported despite Flintoff – who is the father of four children – being airlifted to hospital, it is understood his injuries are “not life-threatening”.

Speaking to the news outlet, sources said: “All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too. Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards.

“Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering.”

Freddie Flintoff was involved in a near-death accident in 2019. Photo / BBC

This is not the first time the star has been involved in a high-speed accident.

In 2019, Flintoff narrowly escaped injury after he crashed while travelling at 199 km/h. The Daily Mail reported the host was heard saying “I can’t stop” while driving and overshot the finish line while racing against his co-hosts.

While he walked away unharmed, he said at the time: “I went a few lengths too far,” but made light of the situation by adding, “It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

In 2006 the then Top Gear co-host Richard Hammond suffered brain injuries when he crashed while driving a jet car at more than 400km/h.

The Vampire jet car crash happened on the presenter’s final run of a day of filming at Elvington airfield, near York. He was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where it was found he had suffered a significant brain injury.



