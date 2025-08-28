Award-winning actor Micheal Ward appeared in a London court facing rape and sexual assault charges. Photo / Earl Gibson III, Deadline via Getty Images)

Award-winning British actor Micheal Ward, known for starring in the Netflix series Top Boy, has appeared in a London court to face rape and sexual assault charges.

Ward, 27, who is among the cast of the Hollywood movie Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, was charged last month with five counts.

In a statement at the time he denied all the charges, which include two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against one woman in January 2023.

Ward appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London, where he spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He did not enter a plea and was granted conditional bail to next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court, also in east London, on September 25.