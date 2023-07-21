Tony Bennett and Elton John perform onstage during Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party: The Pink Standard at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Tony Bennett, the legendary musician whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as I Left My Heart In San Francisco brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, has died.

He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalogue rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

Tributes for the New York State of Mind singer have poured in from near and far, worshipping Bennett for his contribution to music as the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century.

“So sad to hear of Tony’s passing”, wrote Elton John on Instagram. “Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.”

Billy Joel remembered the fellow New York native for his “outstanding contribution” to music, sharing in a statement: “His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop.

“I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.”

Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese released a statement mourning the singer, while also affirming that the music he created would live on in his memory.

“Tony Bennett was a consummate artist. All you have to do is listen to any one of his hundreds of recordings to recognize that”, wrote Scorsese.

“Very early on, his music quietly wove itself into the fabric of our lives. His voice felt as familiar and as close as the voices of our loved ones. I know that this was true for millions of people around the world. For Italian-Americans who were growing up in the middle of the twentieth century, that familiarity ran even deeper.

Scorsese concluded, “At a certain point, we started to imagine that Tony would live forever. Of course he didn’t. Nobody does. But the music? That’s another story.”

Carrie Underwood, who partnered with Bennett to sing duet ballad It Had to Be You, wrote on Instagram: “Rest in peace, Tony. You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice.

“It was truly a great honor of my career and of my life to get to share the stage with you…”

Motown founder and friend of the Body and Soul singer Berry Gordy released a statement praising the late singer for his work.

Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Babyface and Berry Gordy attend MusiCares Benefit Gala Honoring Stevie Wonder on February 22, 1999. Photo / Getty Images

“Tony Bennett was one of the true greats — an icon, legend, and masterful interpreter of the great American Songbook”, wrote Gordy. “For over 70 years, his artistry and ‘cool’ wove himself into our hearts and culture.

“We loved him at Motown, and in 1967 when he recorded one of our songs, For Once In My Life, we were thrilled and honored. His music and legacy will live on forever.”

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Additional reporting by New Zealand Herald