Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards in London in January, 2020. Photo / WireImage

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards in London in January, 2020. Photo / WireImage

Molly Mae Hague is one very proud girlfriend.

The former Love Island star took to Instagram this afternoon congratulating her partner, Tommy Fury after his win against Jake Paul.

Posting a photo of the boxer with his champions belt, she said “never a doubt in my mind” quickly following up with a heartfelt photo of her and Fury sharing a kiss while Hague held their newborn daughter, Bambi.

She said of the win, “The pressure that was on this boy’s shoulders… I will never ever know how he dealt with it. Never been more proud of anyone in my life.”

Finishing off the post by saying, “Get home to us our champ” with a crying emoji.

Molly-Mae Hague congratulated Tommy Fury on his win with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The Sun reported the 23-year-old refused to watch the highly anticipated fight and instead chose to sit in her room feeding her newborn while her sister and closest friends – including Love Island star, Maura Higgins – watched the fight in the lounge.

A story posted on her sister, Zoe Hague’s Instagram showed the women running into the influencer’s room to tell her the result as soon as the win was announced which caused the star to break down in tears.

Fury’s family were clearly close to his heart in the build-up and aftermath of his fight, as he said in a post-fight interview, “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you.”

He also paid tribute to his first child by wearing a robe bearing her name on it as he walked into the ring in Saudi Arabia.

The former Love Island stars recently welcomed their first child. Photo / Instagram

The mother of one has been vocal about her support for her partner in the build-up to the fight, sharing a screenshot of their FaceTime call on her Instagram stories earlier in the day. She wrote: “Calls with dadda.

“Tonight is YOUR night. Get the job done and get home my boy.

“We are so beyond proud of you. Your team forever.” She said, adding, “Let’s go.”

Hague has been looking after the couple’s child for the past few weeks as Fury prepared for the fight in Saudi Arabia.

Fury defeated Paul earlier today marking the first time Paul has been defeated in his boxing career.

He has previously fought against retired basketballer Nate Robinson, as well as retired mixed martial artists Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Fury stunned the boxing world, getting up off the canvas to win via a split judges’ decision.

The undercard earlier delivered several explosive knockout wins and the drama went to another level in the main event.

Paul knocked Fury down in the final round but it was not enough to overcome Fury’s domination of the earlier rounds.

The judges awarded the victory to Fury via a 74-75, 76-73 x2 scorecard. Official stats showed Fury landed 88 punches compared to his opponent’s 49.

Both fighters agreed to a rematch after the fight.