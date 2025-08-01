Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston (centre carrying brown bag) is pictured at the staging area below The Remarkables for an upcoming film where he plays Sir Edmund Hillary.

Tom Hiddleston spotted in Queenstown during shoot of Tenzing film where he plays Sir Edmund Hillary

English actor Tom Hiddleston has been spotted in Queenstown this week as he films a movie playing New Zealand’s greatest mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

Hiddleston stars as the Kiwi legend in the biopic of Hillary’s sherpa climbing companion Tenzing Norgay, who completed the world first summit of Mt Everest, with Hillary, in 1953.

In the Herald exclusive photographs, taken near The Remarkables this week, Hiddleston is seen in cold weather gear with a bag slung around his shoulder.

Staff unloading old style hiking equipment for the upcoming movie, near The Remarkables. Photo / Supplied

Film crew are pictured offloading props and equipment, including old-style climbing gear, from helicopters.