The film also stars Oscar-winner Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt, the British Army officer who led the expedition.
Genden Phuntsok plays the titular sherpa, while Irish actor Caitríona Balfe features as Jill Henderson, the secretary of the Himalayan Club and a friend of Norgay’s who helped organise journeys up Mt Everest.
Tenzing is produced by See-Saw Films, which also produced Oscar-winning movie The King’s Speech and Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog.
The film’s rights belong to Apple, after its film studio, Apple Studios LLC, won an auction at the Cannes Film Festival, in May last year.
Australian documentarian Jennifer Peedom is directing the picture.
Peedom is best known for her 2015 documentary Sherpa whichwas nominated for best documentary at the 2016 Baftas.
The script has been written by fellow Australian Luke Davies, whose 2016 film Lion received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.