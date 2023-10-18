Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were once inseparable. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham were once inseparable but in recent years their friendship has become estranged. Now, a source has revealed why.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source spoke about the trio’s once strong friendship confessing the film star is reportedly holding a grudge against his British pals after they “chucked him” once they’d met his high profile friends.

“Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city,” the source said adding, “He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!”

Despite the Top Gun star’s alleged grudge, the source claimed the couple – particularly Victoria – have tried to mend the friendship, with the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer reportedly reaching out to no avail.

Tom Cruise reportedly holds a grudge against his famous friends. Photo / AP

“He’s still angry and has no intention of being friends again. David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven’t invited him to anything. Tom clearly thinks they should have tried harder.”

Elsewhere, another source spoke to Radar Online claiming the real reason for the trio’s estrangement is because Cruise – a well-known Scientologist – wanted the Beckhams to learn more about the Church.

The source claimed the couple were not interested and that’s when they decided to take a step back from their friendship with the actor.

It comes after the Beckhams released their new Netflix documentary which touched on the infamous Rebecca Loos affair scandal that plagued them in the early 2000s.

Loos claimed their intimate relationship took place over four months in 2003 when she was assigned to look after David following his transfer from the Manchester United club to Real Madrid in 2003. The former football star called the claims “ludicrous” at the time, but Victoria has now admitted it was the “hardest” period of her marriage.

David also spoke candidly: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

While neither David or Victoria confirmed whether the rumours were true, they said they still unsure how they got through such a turbulent time in their marriage.

David added: “I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.”



