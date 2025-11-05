“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed.”
He added that working with Colossal “gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog”.
Viagen, the company Colossal has acquired, has previously cloned other celebrity pets, including Barbra Streisand’s dog Samantha and Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond Baby.
The two companies now reportedly plan to combine their technologies in a bid to expand cloning services for pet owners as well as conservation and de-extinction efforts.
Brady said he is “excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species”.
Brady and his ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, announced the death of their pet dog Lua in December 2023 with an emotional social media post.
“Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much!#unconditionallove RIPLua,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram at the time.
Colossal has previously announced de-extinction efforts, including projects to bring back extinct dire wolves and the dodo bird.