Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has revealed that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his family’s late pet Lua, who died in 2023.

Lua, a pit bull, was cloned using a blood sample collected before her death.

The procedure was conducted by Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology company that counts Brady as one of its investors.

The news that Junie is a clone of Lua came out this week via a statement from Colossal Biosciences, announcing that it has acquired another cloning company, Viagen Pets and Equine.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said via the company’s statement.