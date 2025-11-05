Advertisement
Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of the family’s dead pet, Lua, who died in 2023

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Fox broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the field before the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens clash. Photo / Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has revealed that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his family’s late pet Lua, who died in 2023.

Lua, a pit bull, was cloned using a blood sample collected before her death.

The procedure was conducted by Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology company

