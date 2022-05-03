Kailia entered beauty pageants as a teen and a child. Photo / Supplied

Kailia Posey, former star of Toddlers and Tiaras has died just weeks after her 16th birthday.

Kailia's death was revealed on Facebook earlier this week in a heartbreaking post written by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman.

"I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," she wrote in the post.

"Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever." Alongside the post, she shared a photo taken just days earlier, of Kailia in her prom dress.

I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever. Posted by Marcy Posey Gatterman on Monday, May 2, 2022

While the full details of her death are unknown at this time, Washington State Patrol (WSB) Trooper Jacob Kennet told the Daily Mail that Kailia was pronounced dead in Birch Bay State Park, in Washington, at around 1:20 pm on Monday.

Kennet also confirmed that the WSB were summoned to the park at 1.26pm to aid the Whatcom Country Sheriff's Office with a "juvenile death investigation".

It was previously suggested by reports that Kailia had died in a car accident somewhere in Las Vegas.

In response to this rumour, Kennett was unable to say anything regarding whether or not a vehicle was involved in the TV star's death but he was able to confirm that Kailia died in her home state of Washington.

The Facebook post written by her mother did not make mention of the cause of her daughter's death. Birch Bay State Park is only a 30-minute drive away from the Posey family home in Lynden.

Alongside attending her high school prom just days before her death, Kailia had also recently celebrated her 16th birthday on April 19.

According to family posts on Facebook, Kailia was a freshman at Lynden High School and had recently accepted a position on the cheerleading team.

Posey's prom photos were posted online just days before her death. Photo / Instagram

Messages of love for the young star are flooding social media. Lynden high school's cheerleading team shared a gallery of images on its Instagram on Tuesday, with one image portraying Kailia as an angel in heaven with wings and a halo.

The cheer team also posted two quotes, with one reading, "Please stay. The world is better with you in it."

The second quote says "Speaking a few kind words might be the most important thing you will do today."

America's Got Talent contestant Kadan Bart Rockett posted "Can't even believe this has happened. I'm praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us."

"Playing soccer with you is now a core memory. heaven gained an angel," added another friend.

As a young girl, Kailia starred in the TLC reality series Toddlers and Tiara's which ran from 2009 to 2013. The show showcases families who are prepared to do anything in order to get their children ready to compete in beauty pageants. Kailia briefly went viral after a hilarious GIF was created of her "evil" grin.

Posey's iconic 'evil' grin went viral. Photo / Supplied

Kailia was a young star on the TLC reality series, which ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured families who prepared their children to compete in beauty pageants. She became a popular GIF when her adorable "evil" grin went viral.

On an episode of the show, her mother described the then 10-year as "a cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey".

"When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a pro when she hits that stage.

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro.

"I don't know anybody that's a competition for Kailia."

After aging out of the show, Kailia kept doing pageants into her teen years, and made the announcement on Instagram that was planning to compete as Miss Washington Teen USA in February. She also launched an Instagram dedicated to her interest in body contortion.