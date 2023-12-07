Tim Allen attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tim Allen has been labelled a “b****” and “f***ing rude” by former co-star Casey Wilson, who appeared in season one of his Disney+ series The Santa Clauses last year.

Wilson, 43, described her time alongside Allen on set as “the single worst experience” she’d had “with a co-star ever”.

“Tim Allen was such a b***h. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” Wilson said during one of her B***h Sesh podcast episodes.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson explained.

“I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

She went on to say that everyone on set felt like they were walking on eggshells and “looked frantic” around Tim Allen.

“When he was done, he was so f***ing rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

After they finished filming, Allen would just walk off set without saying a word to anyone.

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out,” Wilson explained.

“And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b****.

“And this is the best … I will not say who said this, this was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew … [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day’.”

Tim Allen has not commented on Wilson’s claims.

The actress guest starred in the debut episode of The Santa Clauses, aired in November 2022, with the shows a sequel to Tim’s The Santa Clause film franchise.

In February, Pamela Anderson, 56, accused Tim of flashing her on the set of the hit 1990s sitcom ‘Home Improvement’, saying in her Love, Pamela memoir: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.”He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

He denied the accusations, saying he would “never do” such a thing, according to Bang Showbiz.