However, he died on Sunday morning.

A statement released by police read: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Kiser, who has amassed 3.1 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 million on Instagram, is known for her relatable videos on the day-to-day experiences of being a wife and mother.

Emilie regularly shared updates on her late son Trigg with her millions of followers on social media. Photo / Instagram

The couple welcomed Trigg in July 2021 and Emilie regularly shared updates on her family’s lives with her millions of followers.

Her son Trigg has been a regular part of her content since he was a baby. Fans have watched him grow up through her videos, making him a familiar face to her followers.

The couple welcomed son Teddy in March, which Emilie announced in a post on Instagram.

“We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst,” she wrote at the time, sharing a series of photos from the hospital birth. “I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”

While police initially kept Trigg’s identity from the public, rumours had begun to swirl on TikTok after Emilie failed to post any updates on her account for three days.

“Emily I hope you are okay. I feel sick,” one follower wrote in the comments section of a video featuring the mother with her late son.

“I hope to God it’s just a bad rumour, I’m sick!” remarked another on the same video.

– News.com.au