Tiger King star Joe Exotic is hoping that President Joe Biden will pardon him after Trump refused

Infamous Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who's real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was so certain he was going to receive a pardon from outgoing President Trump last week, sources claim that he had a stretch limo ready and waiting to collect him from prison.
Exotic took to Twitter to deny that he ordered the limo in anticipation of his release.
The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of hiring a hitman to try to kill rival zookeeper Carole Baskin.
From prison, Exotic was quick to Tweet his dismay at Trump's failure to pardon him, posting: "I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Exotic is reported to have quickly switched his hopes to President Biden, shortly after Thursday's inauguration.
According to TMZ, Exotic has reportedly sent emails to President Biden and his administration on Sunday, stating his case for clemency. Exotic is said to be "hopeful" of a pardon from the Biden administration and has faith in Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that she can "help clean up the corruption in the Department of Justice and other agencies".
The woman Exotic is convicted of conspiring to kill, Carole Baskin, admitted she was relieved that Exotic had not been pardoned.
Read More
- Tiger King star Joe Exotic unleashes on Donald Trump after he doesn't receive pardon - NZ Heral...
- Joe Exotic still waiting for Donald Trump pardon, has limo ready - NZ Herald
- Tiger King's Joe Exotic says he will 'be dead in 2-3 months' - NZ Herald
- Tiger King: Joe Exotic's distressing past revealed, including rape as a child - NZ Herald
Baskin told the Daily Mail: 'I'm taking a deep breath because I feel such a sense of relief. From the very time that he was sentenced I have worried about there being a presidential pardon that could undo all of the hard work that went into bringing this person to justice.
'When today at noon a new president was sworn in, I felt like I was finally safe from that threat.'
Baskin also recently told Buzzfeed: "I think only Joe's team and the media were ever even thinking about a pardon for Joe," she said.
Commenting on one of his own Twitter threads, Exotic was quick to cry "conspiracy" and implied that Baskin played a key part in Trump's refusal to pardon him.