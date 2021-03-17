Tiger King star Joe Exotic fears for his life after being 'denied medical treatment' in jail

Joe Exotic is fearful for his life after claims the Tiger King star is being denied treatment for his blood-immune disorder while in prison.

The former zookeeper is serving 22 years in jail for animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot targetting his rival Carole Baskin.

His attorney says he is fearful for Exotic's wellbeing, claiming his client has sores "all over his mouth" as a result of having medicine withheld.

Francisco Hernandez told Metro if Exotic gets Covid-19 he could die.

"I'm worried about him. With a blood immune disorder, if he gets Covid right now it could very well be the death of him. Covid is still going through the prison system and he's not out of the woods, it could kill him."

He claims Exotic's health has spiralled out of control and has lost a lot of weight.

Hernandez said the sores on his mouth meant it was hard for Exotic to speak and made him hard to understand.

He revealed Exotic is supposed to receive a blood infusion every four weeks but claims he hasn't had one since November.

"He has sores all over his mouth and everything hurts. He loses a lot of weight, so health-wise he is not doing well."

Hernandez says while Exotic is stressed by his current situation, he is aware other prisoners also get denied medical care.

Exotic is currently serving 22-years behind bars. Photo / AP

"We're trying, but it's prison and people don't care about what happens to people in prison,' he told Metro.

"FMC is a medical facility so if there's anywhere he ought to get proper medical care, it's there."

Meanwhile, BBC documentary make Louis Theroux is set to make a new show revisiting Tiger King Joe Exotic's wonderfully eccentric world after the former zoo-keeper was jailed.

The BBC's investigative journalist is returning to Oklahoma to front feature-length special Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic.

It will be 10 years since Theroux first met Exotic.