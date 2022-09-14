Sophie Henderson stars as The Writer in Silo's 'The Writer'. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

There's a lot going on in Silo Theatre's latest work, 'The Writer', despite what the largely empty stage throughout may suggest. The play opens on an empty stage decorated with only a few scattered props and set pieces. The curtains are completely drawn back, revealing every inch of Q Theatre's Rangitira stage in a way I haven't seen before.

On walk Ash Williams and Matt Whelan, playing an aspiring writer and director respectively, who clash over the play that has taken place off-stage. The finely acted, tightly scripted argument flows magnificently, quickly building drama and backstory, before being revealed as a play within a play… about another play.

The metatheatrical plot and the exposed stage are only part of the artistic criticism that runs throughout 'The Writer'. The 2018 play, by English playwright Ella Hickson, is all about tearing down the theatrical establishment and questioning the purpose of art, the power dynamics within the industry, and whether true artistic expression is possible in a commercially-run business.

Whelan and Williams' characters are actors in a play created by The Writer, portrayed by Sophie Henderson in a return to the stage. She is trying to tell her story her way, but is clashing with The Director (Stephen Lovatt) over its less commercial sensibilities. The Writer is forced to contend with making the play she wants, versus writing a more muted but successful work.

The play premiered in 2018 in the wake of the initial MeToo scandals, and there's an undercurrent of that which simmers beneath the surface. The Writer and The Director have history with each other, an experience which has scarred The Writer more, but Hickson's script is precise in how it lets the storyline develop without letting the play be dominated by Weinstein allusions.

Instead, we see The Director often hovering off-stage or in the wings, watching as the play moves between wildly different scenes, encroaching on The Writer's home life and her fantasies about the stories she'd rather tell.

Lovatt sells the few scenes of dialogue he has, building a compelling, understated villain, but the show belongs to Henderson. She is phenomenal, seamlessly shifting through the many abrupt changes in tone and setting. She remains the one constant, and her performance is the most consistent, engaging and moving part of the production.

A scene in 'The Writer' where the titular character explores the show she'd rather be telling. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

'The Writer' is worth seeing solely for her performance alone, yet there is no denying this play – as much as this gets acknowledged and critiqued within the work itself – is a tough sell. The themes, despite the cultural relevance, remain rooted in the theatrical world, and the casual theatregoer is unlikely to be won over by a work consistently fighting against the commercialisation or mass appeal of art.

If it had leaned more into that, it probably would have invertedly found that appeal. The second act – where a night between The Writer and her partner awkwardly dissolves into chaos – was one of the weirder scenes, but sold the show's complex themes brilliantly.

The following sequence seemed intended to be the most out-there moment, wherein The Writer unpacks the play she'd truly like to tell, but it was oddly restrained, and survived only on Henderson's talents. The play also only starts to acknowledge its own privilege right near the end, after a few throwaway lines near the start, and would have thrived by leaning further into the queerer elements and acknowledging the racial blindness earlier – particularly if it meant giving Williams more time to shine.

Whether you like it or not, 'The Writer' remains thought-provoking theatre – it is the first show in a while that has stuck with me so much for days afterwards, and I'd rather have a lasting impression from a mixed production than no impression at all from a simply fine show. This work will be bread and butter for regulars of Silo Theatre, and will intrigue anyone beyond that scope looking for a challenge – though the challenge for some may be simply staying engaged.

What: 'The Writer', by Silo Theatre

Where: Q Theatre, until September 18th