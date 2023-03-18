The body of actor Lance Reddick was discovered in his California home while he was in the middle of press tour promoting the latest John Wick film. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Lance Reddick died on Saturday, March 18, a representative of the star confirmed to Variety. He was 60 years old.

Reddick’s body was found at his California home in Studio City, according to TMZ.

While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, law enforcement officials reported to the outlet that his passing “appears to be natural”.

Reddick had been in the middle of a press tour for his most recent movie John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to hit movie theatres on March 23, when he passed away, according to Page Six.

The actor had an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show scheduled for the upcoming week to talk about his reprisal of the role of Charon in the action film franchise.

Reddick’s friends and former colleagues have turned to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Creator and showrunner of The Wire David Simon shared on Twitter that Reddick was a “consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend”. He added, “Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon.”

Reddick’s former co-star Wendell Pierce wrote that Reddick was “a man of great strength and grace ... Sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend”.

Only a few days before his passing, Reddick posted a collection of pictures of himself sitting on his couch with his four dogs — instead of going to the premiere of the latest John Wick film in New York City.

“On screen and off, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs,” he wrote in the caption of his post on Wednesday. “@officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at @hardrockhotelnyc to support @animalleague.”

The star didn’t reveal why he missed the movie’s big night.

Reddick is best known for his array of hit movie and television roles. Most notably, he played Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels in the HBO series The Wire for five seasons.

Additionally, he made appearances in Fringe, Oz, Lost, Godzilla vs. Kong, and voiced various video game characters in Quantum Break, Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Destiny franchise.