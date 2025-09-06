2. Daniel Hillard / Mrs Euphegenia Doubtfire – Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire.

In the ultimate display of commitment to see his kids during a difficult separation, voice actor Daniel Hillard disguises himself as an elderly British nanny. It’s a bonkers plot and on paper it absolutely shouldn’t work, but Robin Williams’ heartfelt and humorous portrayal of Mrs Euphegenia Doubtfire hit all the right notes on screen. The overall message of “love will prevail, no matter what your family circumstance” still rings true for many families today and is a timely reminder that dads and father figures come in many shapes and forms.

3. Homer Simpson – The Simpsons (1989-Today)

The Simpsons still resonates with audiences today, despite Homer's stupidity.

D’oh! He may be reckless, rash, and short of a few brain cells, but Homer Simpson has stuck with his family through thick and thin (albeit with a few close calls). The happy-go-lucky cartoon dad has always managed to somehow teach his family a lesson, often at his own expense, and will go to bat for them when times get tough. He’s taken his family on numerous holidays overseas, makes sure they never go hungry, and encourages their extra-curricular endeavours, however wild they may be. When the notorious killer Sideshow Bob turns up to kill his family, Homer will always be there to save the day. Maybe, though, in the future, we’ll get a little less Bart strangulation?

4. Man – The Road (2009)

Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee play a father and son battling to survive in The Road.

Sometimes, actions are more powerful than words. The Man barely speaks to his son as they traverse a post-apocalyptic nightmare, but every look and every life-saving decision is about helping his young boy survive. Maybe it’s out of guilt for his mother abandoning them, or perhaps it’s a sense of holding on to innocence and keeping the hope of a new generation alive, but in any case, it’s a powerful parable on-screen. Life skills are taught, lessons learned, and despite this story’s tragic end, we find hope that a father’s love and guidance can prevail.

5. Ted West – Outrageous Fortune (2005-2010)

The late Frank Whitten as Grandpa West in Outrageous Fortune.

Yes, he may have robbed people for a living and made some questionable moral choices (peeing on Detective Judd was just the start), but one thing you can’t fault the West family patriarch on is his loyalty. This foul-mouthed Grandpa was as prickly as they come, but on numerous occasions, he tried to keep his family out of trouble and even gifted them some of his ill-gotten gains.

6. Marlin – Finding Nemo (2003)

Dory and solo dad Marlin from Finding Nemo.

As a solo dad, Marlin did everything and everything to protect his son. He fended off bloodthirsty sharks, horrific deep-sea angler fish, and even broke into an Australian dentist’s clinic in his quest to bring Nemo home. Not only that, but Marlin also learned to give everything and anything the benefit of the doubt on his journey, thanks to the help of his friendly companion Dory. The film was also a timely reminder that you can’t cushion your kids, something Marlin learned and something overprotective dads across the world could take note of.

7. Agent Bryan Mills – Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson in Taken.

Lay one hand on his daughter, and you bet he will find you ... and he will kill you. While taking down 50 henchmen in hand-to-hand combat is one of the more extreme examples of loyalty, it is nonetheless a true showing of fatherhood. It might have helped that he was a CIA Agent, but Bryan Mills literally put his life on the line for his family and stopped some heinous crimes in the process. Definitely the dad I would want if my OE went haywire ...

8. Bandit Heeler – Bluey (2018-Today)

Bandit (with the black hair) and his family in hit kids TV show Bluey.

We couldn’t leave our favourite anthropomorphic TV dad off the list. Many parents praised Bandit as a positive role model for young Bluey watchers, as the archaeologist’s lessons for his daughters often correlated with real-life scenarios. A little gruff, a little dry, but always with a pure heart, Bandit invariably comes up with new games to play with the kids and is the key instigator of “dad jokes” that would send some of us barking mad.

9. Hans Hubermann – The Book Thief (2013)

Geoffrey Rush, as Hans Hubermann, and Sophie Nelisse, as Liesel, formed a strong bond on the set of The Book Thief.

Foster parents can be hit and miss in the film and TV realm, with some causing pain and anguish and others barely making an effort. Hans was one of the good ones, with a calm, steady, loving presence in times of utter despair. He also loved all his children equally, whether they were born of his seed or not, and made sure they learned to respect others and stand up for what they believed in. His untimely death crushed hearts in what was already a tragic film, but his actions of bravery and moral standing stayed in our minds long after the ending credits rolled.

10. Danny Tanner – Full House (1987-1995)

Bob Saget (centre) was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House.

One of the best portrayals of an unconventional family, Full House taught us that it was okay for dads to be different, and that even when immense tragedy strikes, coming together can help you get through the tough times. Danny, although full of grief after his wife’s death, finds the funny in parenting his young family, bringing a humour and heart we all came to know and love. He taught his three girls right and wrong, good and bad, and how to love and learn from mistakes. Played by the late, great Bob Saget, this super dad didn’t need a cape or a gun to prove his greatness.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.