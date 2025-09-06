Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The top 10 on-screen dads in movie and TV history

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

From classic sitcoms to cinema dramas these are the TV and movie dads we love.

From classic sitcoms to cinema dramas these are the TV and movie dads we love.

The relationship between a father (or father figure) and their child has been a hallmark of film and television for decades, often making for some of the best on-screen moments. In celebration of Father’s Day, Mitchell Hageman looks at the on-screen dads we hated to love, loved to hate, or wished we had.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Save