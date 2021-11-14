The Spice Girls meet for 'confidential' talks about a 2023 world tour

The iconic girl band could be taking to the stage in 2023. Photo / Supplied

The Spice Girls are in confidential talks about a 2023 world tour.

Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner were spotted arriving at the Mandeville Hotel in London for a meeting last week and bandmate Mel C reportedly joined in from Los Angeles via Zoom.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The four girls have been discussing a world tour for a while, and this — very confidential — meeting was put in the diary so they could iron out the final details.

"The current plan is the tour will begin in Australia and go from there. They are all very excited that the wheels are now in motion, and are hoping to give their fans a 2023 tour bigger and better than 2019."

The group were reportedly encouraged to reunite by superfan Adele, who attended one of the concerts from their previous world tour.

The insider added: "One person who will definitely be in the audience is Adele.

"She is a real superfan, and told Mel seeing the girls in 2019 made her year."

Victoria Beckham did not attend the meeting but her bandmates are reportedly trying to convince her to perform during one of the concerts.

Fashion designer Beckham didn't take part in the 2019 world tour and said at the time: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'.

"I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

It comes after rumours the group could be reuniting next year to film a sequel to their hit 90s film Spice World.

The girl band officially split in 2000, two years after Geri Halliwell left, and now they've reportedly approached a famed screenwriter to write a second film, according to the UK's Mirror.

Spice World came out in 1997, and the singers apparently want a sequel to be released next year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The project is being headed by Geri Horner (nee Halliwell), it's been claimed, as she's now managing the group. And fellow bandmates Melanie C, Mel B and Emma Bunton are reported to be on board with filming a sequel.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald