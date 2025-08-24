Advertisement
The Sopranos, The Good Wife star Jerry Adler dead

Bang Showbiz
Jerry Adler at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York. Photo / Getty Images

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died at the age of 96.

The passing of the star - who was best known for his role as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin in the acclaimed HBO drama - was announced on social media on Saturday by his friend Frank J. Reilly.

