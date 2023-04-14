Mark Sheehan and Danny O'Donoghue of The Script perform on stage in Italy in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has died aged 46 after a short illness.

His shock passing was announced on Friday on the Irish band’s official Facebook page, two weeks after the group’s latest gig was announced.

Their statement said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The announcement prompted more than 2000 comments and well-wishes from fans within minutes of it being posted on Thursday evening around 6.15pm.

It was reported at the end of March the group were set to play The Halls in Wolverhampton in June.

The band’s lead singer Danny O’Donoghue, 42, told the Sunday World newspaper at the end of 2022 Mark was his perfect songwriting partner.

He said: “Myself and Mark share the songwriting responsibilities. I really enjoy what Mark does as a writer. And I feel privileged that I get the opportunity to work with somebody that even if we had never met and he wasn’t in this band I would be playing his records today.

“I’m such a fan of what he does and I really respect him as a lyricist, and hopefully vice versa.”

Dubliner Sheehan had been with The Script, whose hits include For the First Time, since the group formed in 2001.

O’Donoghue added in his 2022 chat about the release of the group’s single Dare You To Doubt Me that it was about spreading positivity in a dark world.

“With everything going on in the world we want to spread a positive message that no matter how hard things are, we’ll all come out the other end bigger, better and stronger. Don’t think so? Well, I dare you to doubt me,” he said.

O’Donoghue and Sheehan wrote the tune around the opening days of the group’s arena tour last summer with co-writers and collaborators Jimbo Barry and David Lucius King, as well as Toby Gad, the songwriter behind John Legend’s All Of Me and Beyoncé's If I Were a Boy.