The Pogues are making their way back to New Zealand for the first time in 35 years.
The Irish folk-punk band - consisting of surviving members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley - just announced their long-awaited return to the Antipodes in April next year, with several New Zealandstops already confirmed.
Celebrating 40 years since their album Rum Sodomy & The Lash was released to global acclaim, The Pogues are poised to begin their tour in March at the Unesco-listed Fremantle Prison in Western Australia, before playing six more shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Byron Bay and Sydney.
They’ll then cross the ditch for three concerts in Aotearoa, booked to play Wellington’s St James Theatre on April 8, Christchurch’s Town Hall on April 9, and Auckland’s yet-to-open NZICC Theatre - the largest of its kind in the country - on April 11.
Guest vocalists Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac and John Francis Flynn will join the band’s seasoned members to revive past sounds for today’s fans, in light of lead singer Shane MacGowan’s death in November 2023.
The Pogues’ 1988 and 1990 tours, marked by fallouts, debauchery and the failed Neon Picnic festival, were fondly documented by New Zealand’s local journalism scene with tales that became akin to folklore in New Zealand.
According to journalist Russell Brown, who interviewed band members while working for music magazine Rip It Up, MacGowan’s substance abuse issues were already putting excessive strain on The Pogues by the time they first touched down on our side of the Tasman, and he was dropped from the band in 1991.
“It broke up the band; they hated him by the time he got to New Zealand,” Brown said.