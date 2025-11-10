Entertainment reporter, Beth Haverland breaks down the biggest pop culture and entertainment stories. Video / Herald Now

The Pogues confirm first New Zealand shows in 35 years for April 2026

The Pogues are making their way back to New Zealand for the first time in 35 years.

The Irish folk-punk band - consisting of surviving members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley - just announced their long-awaited return to the Antipodes in April next year, with several New Zealand stops already confirmed.

Celebrating 40 years since their album Rum Sodomy & The Lash was released to global acclaim, The Pogues are poised to begin their tour in March at the Unesco-listed Fremantle Prison in Western Australia, before playing six more shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Byron Bay and Sydney.

They’ll then cross the ditch for three concerts in Aotearoa, booked to play Wellington’s St James Theatre on April 8, Christchurch’s Town Hall on April 9, and Auckland’s yet-to-open NZICC Theatre - the largest of its kind in the country - on April 11.

Guest vocalists Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac and John Francis Flynn will join the band’s seasoned members to revive past sounds for today’s fans, in light of lead singer Shane MacGowan’s death in November 2023.