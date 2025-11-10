Advertisement
The Pogues confirm first New Zealand shows in 35 years for April 2026

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Pogues are making their way back to New Zealand for the first time in 35 years.

The Irish folk-punk band - consisting of surviving members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley - just announced their long-awaited return to the Antipodes in April next year, with several New Zealand

