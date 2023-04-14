Voyager 2022 media awards
NZ music superstars: Steve Braunias meets the biggest-selling artists you’ve never heard of

17 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Steve Braunias meets an eccentric superstar couple who sold millions of records and created a worldwide movement.

God moves in… eccentric ways, deep in the unsearchable mines of Albany, that arid, distressing outpost of civilisation,

