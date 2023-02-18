Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Steve Braunias on being accused of murder at a record fair

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Record fairs aim to attract that species of music specialist known as the vinyl zombie. Photo / 123rf

Record fairs aim to attract that species of music specialist known as the vinyl zombie. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Last Saturday was shaping up as a really good day. The storm hadn’t hit; it was the end of the golden weather, a day in the sunshine that sort of resembled summer - summer

Latest from Lifestyle