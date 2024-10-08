In January, the Office star underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumour, which hadn’t spread, but due to the “aggressive nature” of her cancer, she needed further treatment so underwent 12 rounds of chemo beginning the following month, and three weeks of radiation in June and she is now “feeling great”.

Jenna urged women to undergo their annual mammograms as if she hadn’t, things could have been “much worse”.

Jenna Fischer played Pam Beesly in The Office.

She wrote: “I’m making this announcement for a few reasons. One, I’m ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms. You can also ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and get any additional screenings required. I’m serious, call your doctors right now.

“If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread.

“Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did.

“Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done ... Suddenly everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer.”

The Blades of Glory actress - who has two children with husband Lee Kirk - thanked her medical team and friends, family and fellow cancer survivors for helping her over the last year and she is delighted to now be “cancer free”.

She wrote: “I’m happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way.

“Again, don’t skip your mammogram … And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”