Annika Moa joins host Clint Randall, left, and panel members Sharyn Casey and James Roque. Photo / Supplied

Fans awaiting season two of The Masked Singer NZ will be thrilled to learn there's a new judge lined up for the popular music show which sees celebrities compete in song while concealed by extravagant, often silly, costumes.

Today, Three has revealed Kiwi singer-songwriter, radio and TV host Anika Moa will join the guessing panel, alongside season one's James Roque and Sharyn Casey.

Anika Moa says audiences can expect "some real standouts, weird moments and a lot of confused looks from me" as she joins the guessing panel of The Masked Singer. Photo / Supplied

Moa, who has picked up numerous music awards among her six studio albums, says she's a big fan of the show and is looking forward to being involved.

"The Masked Singer NZ is such a fun show to be a part of. There are going to be some real standouts, weird moments and a lot of confused looks from me. Love love love this show," says the musician who is currently a co-host on Flava Breakfast and has also fronted TV shows All Talk with Anika Moa, Anika Moa Unleashed and Anika Live.

Clint Randall will reprise his role as host of The Masked Singer for season two. Photo / Supplied

Moa, Casey and Roque are also joined by season one's host, an "excited" Clint Randall, who has promised "there will be no more hosting in speedos this time round, I'll be on my best behaviour".

News broadcaster Mike McRoberts was revealed as the orange roughy in season one of The Masked Singer. Photo / Supplied

While season one saw the likes of Suzy Cato (disguised as a tui), Mike McRoberts (the orange roughy), Jo Cotton and Troy Kingi have a go at singing from inside animals' heads, season two audiences will be treated to 13 celebrities, including sports stars and TV presenters who may find themselves dressed up as a unicorn, robot, alligator or sheepdog among other costumes to conceal their appearances.

Screening dates for season two are yet to be announced but The Masked Singer NZ, which is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer, will return to audiences on Three and ThreeNow.