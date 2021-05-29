The Linda Lindas sign record deal after 'Racist Sexist Boy' goes viral

The band went viral after performing at the Los Angeles Public Library. Photo / YouTube

A couple of weeks ago, not many people had heard of The Linda Lindas. Now, the teenage punk band has signed a major deal with one of the most reputable recording labels in the world.

Just a week after going viral for their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, where they got everyone head bobbing to their angry tune "Racist, Sexist Boy", the Linda Lindas have signed a deal with Epitaph Records, and they're also set to make their big TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 3.

The band is formed by Bela, Eloise, Lucia and Mila, aged from 10 to 16 years old.

The now viral song "Racist, Sexist Boy" targets anti-Asian American bias, sexism and misogyny, and has already been hailed as the anthem for 2021.

Don't mess with The Linda Lindas.



Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

The band's current bio on Bandcamp describes them as "Half Asian / half Latinx. Two sisters, a cousin, and their close friend. The Linda Lindas channel the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today's ears, eyes and minds."

Mila and Eloise wrote the song, after a boy at their school singled out Mila for being Chinese.

The Linda Lindas during their viral performance. Photo / YouTube

"A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people," Mila said. "After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience."

Mila's father is Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza, who's worked with bands such as Bad Religion and Paramore.

Epitaph Records approached the band following their viral performance at the LA library.

"With their explosive and authentic collision of garage-punk, power-pop, and new wave, The Linda Lindas are an exciting new addition to the Epitaph roster," the label said in a statement.

"Epitaph offered us full creative control and they're really supportive of what we want to do as a band. We're really happy about signing with them, and we can't wait to put out more music," Lucia, 14, singer and guitarist, said.