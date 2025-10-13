From left, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison attend the World Premiere of The Inbetweeners 2 at Vue West End on August 5, 2014 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Inbetweeners is set to make a big comeback, 15 years after the series finale aired.

A deal has been struck between the production company Banijay UK and the show’s creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, according to Variety.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends [ooh, friends],” they said.

Meanwhile, Banijay UK’s chief executive, Patrick Holland, said he was “delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners” with Morris and Beesley.

“They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new.”