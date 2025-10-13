The deal reportedly “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms, including film, TV and stage”.
Just last year, actor Joe Thomas (best known as Simon) hinted at the comeback conversations, confirming he and his three former co-stars – Simon Bird, James Buckley, and Blake Harrison – would be keen to do it.
“Yes, it’s happened in various forms,” he said.
“All of us feel it would be nice to do … We’re all still around. We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other.
“And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”
The original show ran for three seasons from 2008 until 2010, with two subsequent films in 2011 and 2014 – the second of which saw the group of teens head to Australia on holidays.
It’s not yet clear whether the new deal will see the show return as another TV series, film, stage show... or potentially even all three.
