Miffy Englefield played one of Jude Law’s daughters, with Cameron Diaz as his love interest.

Miffy Englefield played one of Jude Law’s daughters, with Cameron Diaz as his love interest.

She once stole our hearts 17 years ago playing the adorable 6-year-old daughter of Jude Law’s character in The Holiday, now the 24-year-old is unrecognisable.

Miffy Englefield was just 6 years old when she played Sophie in the film, now she’s all grown up, a mum herself and has delighted fans by recreating a series of scenes from the beloved film.

The Sun has reported that despite looking rather different with black hair and a series of tattoos, the star took part in a countryside home swap like the film and fans loved it.

Like Cameron Diaz’s character, Englefield made a Turdor barn in the East Sussex countryside her home for a few days and took part in a few movie magic moments like picking berries in the garden and visiting a farm shop.

Miffy Englefield has undergone a major transformation since the film's 2006 release - including becoming a mum. Photo / TikTok, Instagram

Sharing clips from her trip on TikTok, fans were quick to comment on how different the star looked with one writing: “OMG I didn’t realise it was you in the holiday I love that film - always wanted to do a home exchange.”

A second said: “It’s almost like a perfect reflection of the film!”

And a third added: “You were one of the adorable little girls I am guessing.”

Despite her star-studded start in Hollywood, it seems Englewood has swapped her acting aspirations for social media as she now has a huge TikTok following and frequently shares insights into her life with her partner, drummer Alex Whivley-Conway, and their daughter Frankie.

She has previously spoken about her experience filming the movie, saying: “It was amazing being in it.

“Every time it is on telly – and it is a lot – I crack up. It’s on Netflix now too.”

Describing the cast, she said: “Everyone was so sweet, kind and down-to-earth.

“I didn’t know who Cameron and Jude were because I was 6. But I did know who Jack was because my dad was really into alternative music and I liked [his band] Tenacious D.

“The first time I met him I bounded up to him and said: ‘I love your music’. He was like ‘that is ridiculous, you are 6 years old’.”



