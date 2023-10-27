She once stole our hearts 17 years ago playing the adorable 6-year-old daughter of Jude Law’s character in The Holiday, now the 24-year-old is unrecognisable.
Miffy Englefield was just 6 years old when she played Sophie in the film, now she’s all grown up, a mum herself and has delighted fans by recreating a series of scenes from the beloved film.
The Sun has reported that despite looking rather different with black hair and a series of tattoos, the star took part in a countryside home swap like the film and fans loved it.
Like Cameron Diaz’s character, Englefield made a Turdor barn in the East Sussex countryside her home for a few days and took part in a few movie magic moments like picking berries in the garden and visiting a farm shop.
Sharing clips from her trip on TikTok, fans were quick to comment on how different the star looked with one writing: “OMG I didn’t realise it was you in the holiday I love that film - always wanted to do a home exchange.”
A second said: “It’s almost like a perfect reflection of the film!”
And a third added: “You were one of the adorable little girls I am guessing.”
Despite her star-studded start in Hollywood, it seems Englewood has swapped her acting aspirations for social media as she now has a huge TikTok following and frequently shares insights into her life with her partner, drummer Alex Whivley-Conway, and their daughter Frankie.
She has previously spoken about her experience filming the movie, saying: “It was amazing being in it.
“Every time it is on telly – and it is a lot – I crack up. It’s on Netflix now too.”
Describing the cast, she said: “Everyone was so sweet, kind and down-to-earth.
“I didn’t know who Cameron and Jude were because I was 6. But I did know who Jack was because my dad was really into alternative music and I liked [his band] Tenacious D.
“The first time I met him I bounded up to him and said: ‘I love your music’. He was like ‘that is ridiculous, you are 6 years old’.”