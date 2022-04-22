Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: 22nd April. Video / The Hits

In this edition of Jono and Ben's the Weak-End, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins finally answers the question we have all been asking – when can we pash randoms in bars again?

Also, find out how US President "Sleepy Joe" Biden miraculously shook hands with nobody in front of a live audience.

Our PM Jacinda Ardern is ambushed by a headless Kangaroo during a TV interview and handles it like a true pro.

And Katy Perry's teenage dream of tight jeans turns into a nightmare on American Idol.

All this and some filler content in this week's episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End.