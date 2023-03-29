Voyager 2022 media awards
The Hits’ Jono and Ben’s Hump-Day Headlines: Their take on the week’s news

The Hits' Jono and Ben's Hump-Day Headlines episode 3. Video / NZME

Jono and Ben are back for another week of award-entering, headline-making “hump-daying”.

And this week they tackle serious situation: National Party leader Chris Luxon has admitted to using child labour to create an artistic impression of himself.

The Hits hosts Jono and Ben recap the week's news on Hump-Day Headlines. Photo / The Hits
But that’s not the only scandal, as our investigative team have uncovered shocking footage of broadcaster Mike Hosking abusing an innocent television - well kind of.

And last but not least, Jason Momoa, Aqua-Man, the hydrated heartthrob has been caught shirtless in public at a charity fundraiser. We know what you’re thinking “have you got video evidence?” Yes, we do and it’s hotter than climate change.

Plus, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has ended up red-faced after video emerged of the action hero being bullied by children.

So, waste your precious Wi-Fi and your precious time and join Jono and Ben for the most absurd news of the week.

