Jono and Ben are back for another week of award-entering, headline-making “hump-daying”.
And this week they tackle serious situation: National Party leader Chris Luxon has admitted to using child labour to create an artistic impression of himself.
But that’s not the only scandal, as our investigative team have uncovered shocking footage of broadcaster Mike Hosking abusing an innocent television - well kind of.
And last but not least, Jason Momoa, Aqua-Man, the hydrated heartthrob has been caught shirtless in public at a charity fundraiser. We know what you’re thinking “have you got video evidence?” Yes, we do and it’s hotter than climate change.
Plus, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has ended up red-faced after video emerged of the action hero being bullied by children.
So, waste your precious Wi-Fi and your precious time and join Jono and Ben for the most absurd news of the week.