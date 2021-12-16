The greatest Christmas films of all time to put you in the festive spirit

Kurt Russell in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles. Photo / Supplied

If you're juggling work, kids, present buying, Christmas dinner planning, you might be very close to pulling your hair out. Despite what the song says, it very much does not feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

"I just need a break!" you scream as your phone blares with messages from family members reminding you of the god awful mistake you made when you said you'd host everyone at your house this Christmas.

"Buy your own mother a Christmas present!" you hysterically yell at your partner.

"I'm hungry." Your child moans as you whip up their fourth snack plate for the day.

It really can feel like too much during the final sprint of the year, but never fear, just like we helped you with the greatest Christmas Gift Guide, and our where to spend/where to save guide the Lifestyle and Entertainment team bring you the greatest Christmas films of all time.

Here are the Lifestyle and Entertainment team's Christmas movie picks:

Kid friendly:

There is nothing quite like gathering the troops (your children) together, popping some popcorn and settling in to watch a movie as the fairy lights on your Christmas tree remind you the year is (thankfully) almost over. We've done the hours of watching to find you the perfect family-friendly Christmas movies that will leave you feeling a little lighter, brighter and festive.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, in the Christmas classic, Elf. Photo / Supplied

Elf... always Elf! - It's only the greatest Christmas movie of all time. Zoe Deschanel before New Girl meets Will Ferrell in his comedic prime. If Elf doesn't pull at the heartstrings and also have you in full ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) mode, then you might just be the Grinch - another fantastic Christmas movie!

Watch on Apple TV

Miracle on 34th St - The 1994 version - This movie gives you the most precious gift of all - something to believe in. As well as a good dose of cheese, this one is packed with magic and 90s icon Mara Wilson. Her character six-year-old Susan Walker became an accidental fashion icon of a generation in her red coat, red beret and impeccable wardrobe that I coveted from approximately 1994 - I still want it.

Available on Disney+

- Jenni Mortimer, Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

The Polar Express is a film of magical heights. Photo / Supplied

The Polar Express - Robert Zemeckis' 2004 classic interprets the Christmas movie prompt and runs with it to the most effective extent. Tom Hanks lifts the movie to magical heights, and the story is a heart-warming exploration of what it means to believe and have hope. Some may call the CGI creepy, but it was ahead of its time and should be treated as such.

Available on Apple TV or catch it on TV 2 on Christmas Day

- Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Macauley Culkin stars in the Christmas classic Home Alone. Photo / Supplied

Home Alone

- It's the most timeless Christmas movie around. We watched it last week and it was my 4-year-old's first non-animated movie. She laughed the whole time, including at things that weren't really that funny (showing a worryingly lack of discernment).

Available on Disney+ or catch it on TV 2 6.30pm December 24

- Vera Alves, Trending Writer

The Grinch - Jim Carey brings to life an iconic version of the green fury Grinch with a tiny little heart who meets Cindy-Lou and his whole life (and heart) changes. The film has spanned generations and never gets old, plus it's incredibly relatable. Case and point when the Grinch says, "Am I just eating because I'm bored?"

Available on Netflix

Beneath Jim Carrey's green fur lurks a wonderfully nasty and sour creature. Photo / Universal Studios

The Christmas Chronicles – possibly the most wholesome family-friendly kids movie on Netflix. It may as well be Gen Z's version of Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause". The film follows two siblings who try and film Santa, end up wreaking his slay and you guessed it, help him save Christmas. A cliché always makes for the greatest Christmas movie.

Available on Netflix

Kurt Russell in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles. Photo / Supplied

- Lillie Rohan, Lifestyle Columnist

For the adults:

Work is finished for the day, the kids are in bed, you escaped all social activities for the night and you're ready to blob out on the couch, but what do you watch? In the spirit of all things fairy lights, magical reindeer and a fat man delivering presents, you decide to go with a slightly spicy Christmas movie and we have the best options for you.

The Holiday - Jude Law as a doting father? Legendary. Jack Black as anything? Hilarious. And that's just the leading men. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz bring to the table the chaotic feelings of what it means to go through a crisis and it is my life mission to house swap with someone overseas one day.

Watch on Apple TV

- Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Hugh Grant dancing in the film Love Actually. Photo / Supplied

Love Actually - Watching Love Actually might be quite triggering this year, with all the airport departure and arrival hall scenes reminding us of all the travel we haven't done in a while. But it's also a good reminder that love, as the song goes, really is all around us and that, in the end, it really is all that matters. If you're going to watch this with your children, please time the moment you ask them to go to the kitchen to refill the popcorn bowl just as the fellatio scene is about to start.

Available on Amazon Prime or catch it on TV 2 8pm, December 23

Bad Moms – here's a little taster but you can read the full review here

Bad Moms Christmas is nothing if not predictable, which is a good thing because nothing much is these days. The mums and the mums' mums will all end up understanding how much they all do for the ones they love and they're all going to live happily ever after.

Available on Apple TV

- Vera Alves, Trending Writer

Bad Moms 2 is the Christmas film you probably won't regret watching. Photo / Supplied

Die Hard - It is the quintessential Christmas movie for grown-ups. It has everything: humour, violence, some brilliant one-liners and some fantastic 80s hair. From the Christmas theme song, Let it Snow, to John McClaine's famous note to Hans Gruber - "Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho" - this movie is a festive as they come. Released in 1988 Die Hard is arguably one of the best action movies of all time and has aged very well. If all of that isn't enough for you then you get to see Alan Rickman is one of the most iconic roles of his career. So sit back, sip some egg nog and get ready to "yippee ki-yay."

Available on Disney+ or catch it on TV 2 8.30pm December 24

- Megan Wood, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Daddy's Home 2 – Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg team up for a Daddy's Home sequel and it's even better than the first. Think car wreak, kids stealing egg nog, divorce, and a power battle over the thermostat setting, it's a perfect representation of any mixed family at Christmas and your pre-teens will love it.

Available on Netflix

- Lillie Rohan, Lifestyle Columnist

So press pause on your elf duties this Christmas season and press play on the festive films that remind you what it's all about, family, appreciation and food (obviously).