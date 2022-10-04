The power couple have been married for over 12 years. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might be calling quits on their marriage.

The power couple have been married for over 12 years. However, sources claim the two are heading for divorce.

Page Six has reported that the NFL player and Brazilian model have retained divorce lawyers and have been "living separately" for the past couple of months following an explosive fight.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," one source told the New York Post's gossip column.

"I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

The explosive fight was rumoured to be about Brady's decision to play in the NFL again after a 40-day retirement earlier this year. A source told the gossip column, "As with many marriages, it's not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it."

The couple have "had a series of blowups over the past few years" and it looks like this could be the last straw, the source said.

The couple who share two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are said to be "very involved" in their children's lives and will seek a joint custody arrangement if they do separate.

The couple share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 while Tom Brady has Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. Photo / Instagram

It is not known if Bündchen will seek custody or visiting privileges with Brady's son, Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

According to a Page Six report, legal experts claim the couple will likely file for divorce where they are primarily based in Florida.

As well as a custody agreement, the couple is reportedly looking at dividing their US$26 million ($45.3m) property portfolio – including their most recent purchase in December 2020 of a US$17 million ($29.6m) home in Miami nicknamed "Billionaires Bunker".

The news outlet claims the couple may also look at dividing other assets.

Brady's net worth is reportedly US$250 million ($436.1m), with Forbes reporting in May that he is the ninth-highest paid athlete in the world following endorsement deals with Under Armour and Foot Locker.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth reported Bündchen is worth US$400 million ($697.8m) – independent of her husband's fortune. Bündchen's wealth comes from years of modelling and working with multiple high-profile designers, as well as multiple highly paid endorsement deals.

Early last month Bündchen gushed over Brady for his birthday.

She posted a photo of the football star with their two children captioning the post, "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! Tom Brady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!"