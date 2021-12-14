The Dr. Oz Show ending after 13 seasons

Dr. Oz's reality show is ending after 13 years. Photo / Getty Images

The Dr. Oz show is to end after 13 seasons.

The syndicated talk show - which first aired in 2009 - will draw to a close on January 14 as host Mehmet Oz is running for the Pennsylvania senate.

And producers haven't had to look far for a replacement because the 61-year-old star's daughter, Daphne Oz, will take over his slot with an hour-long version of her regular cooking segment The Good Dish.

The cooking show will see Daphne joined in hosting duties by Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa and will premiere on 17 January across all major US territories including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

Zack Hernandez, senior vice-president and general sales manager of US Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, told Variety: "Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years.

"We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

The shake-up announcement comes a few weeks after Dr. Oz announced he would be running for senate as a Republican candidate.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner titled "Why I'm Running to be a Senator From Pennsylvania", he wrote: "We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."