Anyone with an eye on the internet and an ear to the radio will know who Swift is. But if your eyes and ears are being put to use elsewhere, here are the quickest of headlines:

She released her first (country) album in 2006 aged 16; released her latest (pop) album in October aged 35; released 10 other albums (ranging from country to pop) in the 19 years in between; re-released four of those albums that she re-recorded between 2001 and 2003 because she didn’t own her original music; and bought her own music back this year.

She’s won 14 Grammy Awards, been on an awards stage with Kanye West about two times, spent almost two years on the road with her record-breaking Eras tour that grossed more than $2b, did a podcast with her American football-playing boyfriend Travis Kelce and his equally athletic brother Jason, and got engaged immediately after, temporarily breaking the internet.

Then, at the beginning of October, she released The Life of a Showgirl (TLOAS), her 12th studio album. And once again, records were smashed.

In business terms, AKA terms Swift would understand best, by the end of release day, TLOAS had become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025, her song The Fate of Ophelia, the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history. But when it’s Swift we’re talking about, it’s never just about the music.

Before TLOAS was even on (digital) shelves the album was the most pre-saved in Spotify’s history – more than five million times – and a Swift-branded cardigan (a subtle orange glitter knit number) priced at US$70 ($122) sold out faster than you could say “where would I wear an orange glitter cardigan?” It’s the eighth cardigan Swift has released in conjunction with an album. Niche, but successful.

And that was just the beginning. Over the weekend TLOAS was released, cinemas around the world were swarmed with Swifties watching The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a 90-minute film that included a new music video (played twice), some behind-the-scenes footage and song explainers and lyric tracks. Some Auckland cinemas had more than 20 sessions of the film scheduled on the Saturday alone and globally, it made more than $50 million at the box office. Cha-ching. And this week, it’s been announced a six-part Eras Tour docuseries will start on Disney+ in December.

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl. Photo / @taylorswift via Instagram

Does it matter that this album has been called “regressive” (the Guardian), “schmaltzy” (Pitchfork) or “better if you don’t take Taylor Swift – the artist, the persona, the person – so seriously” (Teen Vogue)? Or that many fringe fans have questioned whether, perhaps Swift would have been better served by taking a little holiday with her big handsome fiance, rather than squeezing in trips to Sweden and her producer Max Martin every few days to record this album while on that Eras Tour?

Honestly, no, not really. The Taylor Swift Economy seems unstoppable at this point. But what does it actually cost to be part of her world?

Here’s what Swift is selling on her own website, just for the release of The Life of a Showgirl*... and the price fans would pay for all of it.

A selection of products being sold on Taylor Swift's merchandise website.

Clothing

Got a Wi$hli$t bomber jacket $239

The Life of a Showgirl violet blue hoodie $142

The Life of a Showgirl It’s Rapturous T-shirt $85

I’m Immortal Now Baby Dolls baby T-shirt $79

You Can Call Me Honey If You Want pink crewneck sweatshirt $176

The Life of a Showgirl shiny bug hat $68

The Life of a Showgirl shiny bug white sweatpants $125

Thank You For The Lovely Bouquet cropped T-shirt $79

Leave It With Me I Protect the Family hat $68

The Life of a Showgirl It’s Beautiful T-shirt $85

I Like My Friends Cancelled! hoodie $148

The Life of a Showgirl film strip black crewneck sweatshirt $125

The Life of a Showgirl shorts $113

The Life of a Showgirl It’s Frightening black crewneck sweatshirt $125

The Life of a Showgirl tracklist black sweatpants $125

TOTAL: $1782

Albums (each with different cover art)

The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and vanilla perfume CD with poster $26

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s beautiful edition CD with poster $26

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s Rapturous edition CD with poster $26

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s Frightening edition CD with poster $26

TOTAL: $104

Sold out merch

The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King edition (summer spritz pink shimmer vinyl with poster, poem and lyrics) $77

The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat And Vanilla Perfume Portofino Orange Glitter Edition Vinyl (with poster, poem and lyrics) $68

The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and vanilla perfume cassette $40

The Life of a Showgirl shiny bug T-shirt $68

The Life of a Showgirl album cover T-shirt $85

The Life of a Showgirl mint T-shirt $85

The Life of a Showgirl mint faux fur coat $239

Sequins are forever T-shirt dress $125

The Life of a Showgirl barrette $40

The Life of a Showgirl earrings $57

The Life of a Showgirl hair brush $57

The Life of a Showgirl hair clip $57

The Life of a Showgirl phone case $74

The Life of a Showgirl silver necklace $68

The Life of a Showgirl tumbler $85

TOTAL: $1225

TV and film

Disney+ subscription for The Eras Tour docuseries $21.99/month

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl cinema ticket (one adult at Event Cinemas) $26.50

TOTAL: $48.49

GRAND TOTAL: $3159.49

*This list, in NZD, includes products that have since sold out.

Bridget Jones joined the New Zealand Herald in 2025. She has been a lifestyle and entertainment journalist and editor for more than 15 years.