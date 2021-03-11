The Chase's Shaun Wallace hits back at claims his Dark Destroyer nickname is racist

Chaser Shaun Wallace has defended his controversial nickname on the show once again. Photo / ITV

Chaser Shaun Wallace has again denied claims his "Dark Destroyer" nickname on the show is racist.

Wallace responded to a question on Twitter asking if the name offended him.

"Shaun Wallace – just heard a woman on Lorraine saying she won't let her child watch the chase because it's racist due to your nickname. Can you clarify if you are offended by being called the dark destroyer?" they asked.

Wallace's response? "Absolutely NOT."

It's not the first time he's come out in defence of his nickname.

In July last year, he responded to claims the name was no longer being used on several versions of The Chase due to supposed racial undertones.

UK media reported that TV bosses "Down Under" have dropped the name The Dark Destroyer in the version of The Chase Australia, instead, labelling him The Destroyer.

It was reported that the UK's ITV may now also drop the name.

@TheShaunWallace just heard a woman on Lorraine saying she won't let her child watch the chase because its racist due to your nickname. Can you clarify if you are offended by being called the dark destroyer? — Jayne Murphy (@JayneMu77730247) March 8, 2021

But the quizmaster and barrister insists he isn't offended by the name and says it was coined by his good friend and host Bradley Walsh.

The 1.9m Wallace said changing his name is "political correctness gone mad" and that he is proud to be black.

"It was actually Bradley who started to call me the Dark Destroyer, and there was absolutely no side or sinister reason behind it," Wallace told the Sun at the time.

Wallace revealed it was host Bradley Walsh who came up with the nickname. Photo / ITV

"So no, Britain may be less PC, but guess what? I am proud to be black. If ITV were to ask me, or consider changing it, then I would tell them this, 'I am proud to be black, I am proud to be dark. I want the name to stay as it is'.

"And because of my intellect - and I destroy people because of my intellect - then so be it. That's the way I use the term the Dark Destroyer, and I am not offended. And I hope other people aren't offended either."