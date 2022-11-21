The Chase's Mark Labbett before he began his impressive weight loss journey.

The Chase star Mark Labbett has had a massive transformation.

Starring on the UK show, Loose Women, earlier this week the TV personality showed off his significantly slimmer frame revealing he has gone from a 5xl to a 2xl.

Daily Mail reported, Labbett – who is battling diabetes – said he has lost 10 stone (63kg) in recent months saying its because he has been “eating less and drinking more” as he focuses on his health.

“I think the diabetes may have helped because I eat a lot less. I drink a lot more fluids,” he said about his weight loss.

“And looking after a five-year-old during lockdown didn’t help. The amount of times I collapsed in a heap! Plus I’m so busy these days,” he added.

Labbett further explained that after running around after a “hyperactive toddler” all day saw him “collapse on the bed” at night instead of going to the fridge to snack.

He also shared his impressive weight loss is entirely down to his own hard work as he was advised by a friend not to get gastric band surgery because having diabetes means he gets his calories from sugar and that can be harder to digest for those who have the surgery.

The 56-year-old star shared in January that he had been focusing on his health and posted a photo of himself shirtless with the caption “52 inch chest so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do…..xl or bust :)”

52 inch chest so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do…..xl or bust :) pic.twitter.com/gulHmlaYEq — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) January 26, 2022

Despite claiming he “still has work to do” the star was flooded with praise and encouragement from his followers who supported his journey.

“Well done mate, great effort,” one said with another person adding, “Amazing progress Mark.”

Yahoo reported the star also spoke about his slimmed down look while appearing on ITV’s The Pet Show recently.

He said his dog, a golden retriever named Baloo, has been a huge help in finding a routine that includes regular workouts. However, it only came about when his former wife, Katie Labbett, decided she didn’t want to walk the dog and told the TV star he needed the exercise instead.

The Chase star recalled the conversation saying, ‘Actually Mark, look at your belly – you need the exercise!’

“I was walking him around the fields, taking me places. I think he’s helped a lot, simply because I’m doing more activity,”