The Chase star Mark Labbett on his 60kg weight loss. Video / itv

A recent photo has shown what appears to be an even slimmer Mark Labbett.

The Chase star took to Instagram earlier this week sharing a behind the scenes photo of him and co-star Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ - Wallace from the ITV show and it appeared to show off his slender frame.

In a casual black t-shirt with his mic still attached to his top, the star captioned the post “There is a fake account out there #markbeastlabett who unfortunately cannot even spell my name correctly”.

Mark Labbett posed alongside fellow 'Chaser' Shaun Wallace in the snap. Photo / Instagram

His co-star – the only other “chaser” to appear in every single series of the UK version of the show – pointed towards his pal with an unimpressed look on his face.

However, despite warning fans of the imposter account, it was Labbett’s image that quickly caught the attention of fans. One person commented, “you look incredible huge congratulations on your weight loss.”

While another said, “you look great Mark!” A third person added, “you look so much different and you look so much better you do.”

Labbett has been vocal about his recent weight loss telling fans in December that he had lost a massive 63.5kg, crediting his diabetes medication which helps him eat less while he drinks “a lot more fluids”.

Mark Labbett and wife Katie Labbett in 2017 before the star began his weight loss journey. Photo / Getty Images

The Chase star – better known as “The Beast” – was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017 after a nurse noticed how easily he bruised, The Mirror reported.

He has since embarked on a weight loss journey to better his health, opening up on the British Talk Show Loose Women last year where he revealed he’d “gradually dropped x’s off my size from 5XL to 4XL” and said when he next went shopping he expected he’d be able to squeeze into XL pants.”

He also discussed how his child unintentionally help him in his journey, “looking after a five-year-old during lockdown didn’t help. The amount of times I collapsed in a heap! Plus I’m so busy these days”.

Labbett further explained that after running around after a “hyperactive toddler” all day saw him “collapse on the bed” at night instead of going to the fridge to snack.

He also shared his impressive weight loss is entirely down to his own hard work as he was advised by a friend not to get gastric band surgery because having diabetes means he gets his calories from sugar and that can be harder to digest for those who have the surgery.