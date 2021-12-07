The Beatles: Get Back documentary debunks nasty long-standing break-up rumour

Paul McCartney said of Lennon and Ono's very close relationship: "They want to stay together, those two. So it's all right, let the young lovers stay together. It's not that bad." Photo / Getty Images

A new documentary about the life and music of legendary rock band, The Beatles, seems to debunk a theory that Yoko Ono was to blame for the band's split.

The Beatles: Get Back documentary released on Disney+ last week, and was directed by Sir Peter Jackson, who cut the hours of footage into a three-part docu-series.

Fans - and even Yoko Ono herself - have pointed out the documentary essentially proves she was not responsible for the band splitting up.

She is a frequent feature in the recording sessions for Let It Be and is seen sitting in the studio, more often than not appearing detached. Which is the point the documentary attempts to make about Ono's involvement with the band. It is inferred in the film that Ono knew it was not her place to interfere in songwriting or recording decisions and make sure not to distract her partner, John Lennon, from his role in the group.

The band broke up in 1970, and ever since, the idea that Yoko Ono was behind the band's split has been widely discussed. It seems, with the benefit of hindsight, that her constant presence alongside Lennon, was driven by the intense affection between the two, nothing more.

Paul McCartney says of Lennon and Ono, in part two of the documentary: "Their point is that they're trying to like, be as near together as they can. They want to stay together, those two. So it's all right, let the young lovers stay together. It's not that bad."

The film hints at the band's growing tensions during recording sessions that led to their eventual break-up. It becomes clear, however, that those tensions were many and varied, especially George Harrison's disappointment that his songwriting was constantly under-represented on Beatles albums. Harrison was the first to leave the band and his decision to record a solo album was met with support from Lennon and Ono.

"If it came to a push between Yoko and The Beatles, it's Yoko," Paul says in the film, but he doesn't seem worried or upset by it.

Paul even jokes that Yoko will be blamed for the band's fate, saying, "It's going to be such an incredible, comical thing in 50 years' time. 'They broke up cause Yoko sat on an amp.'"

Ultimately the film reveals that Ono was a comfortable presence in recording sessions and as the muse for some of Lennon's most powerful songs, we should really be thanking her. At the very least, it is well past time that Ono stopped being cast as the villain.