The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne reveal embarrassing wedding invite mistake

Wedding plans for Laura Byrne and Matty 'J' Johnson have gotten off to a rocky start, with the couple revealing a series of hilarious gaffes on their invitations.

The couple, who met on the 2017 season of The Bachelor, shared the mistakes in a series of videos on Byrne's Instagram stories, hardly able to contain their laughter as they described sending out email invites to their nuptials because they were pressed for time.

"We didn't realise that the website … we didn't realise that it had all these options, like, what people wanted to eat. And it had default options," Byrne began to explain.

Johnson then chimed in, revealing they'd unknowingly sent out their invitations with the website's default options still attached.

Wedding plans for Laura Byrne and Matty 'J' Johnson have gotten off to a rocky start, with the couple revealing a series of hilarious gaffes on their invitations. Photo / Instagram

"I thought the RSVP questions were just like, 'Are you coming? Yes or no?' I didn't realise that it's like, 'What size bed do you want?'" he said.

After receiving a number of strange RSVPs back, Johnson said he realised their mistake.

"The dress code is set to 'something sexy', so that's also happening," laughed Byrne.

The couple are set to get married later this year, after postponing their wedding for 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson proposed in April 2019, and the pair have since welcomed two daughters: Marlie-Mae, in June 2019, and Lola, in February this year.

"We had originally thought that we would have our wedding this year, but juggling a baby and full-time work meant that we never got around to locking in a date and venue," Byrne told TVWeek last April.

"Luckily our lack of plans and disorganisation meant that we didn't have to cancel anything. We are now looking to 2021."

In September, Johnson told The Wedding Digest podcast that he and Byrne originally planned to tie the knot in 2020.

"I'm going to say it's down to the fact that I'm very unorganised that we didn't, but it kind of worked out in our favour though, because if we had planned to get married this year, then those plans would have been absolutely obliterated because of covid," he explained.

The proud dad added that juggling work with parenting meant that the wedding was "pushed to the bottom of the to-do list" but said their eldest daughter will play a role in the nuptials.

"I think she'll be old enough to be able to take on the responsibility of being flower girl. I'm going to be a blubbering mess. I get a little bit emotional."