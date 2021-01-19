The Bachelorette NZ 2021: Six more bachelors revealed

TVNZ has revealed the profiles of six more men competing on The Bachelorette New Zealand this year. Will one of these lads win over this year's Bachelorette, Lexie Brown?
Ben Masara
Age: 26
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Masara is looking for someone outgoing, driven and someone he can trust and build a relationship with.
He decided to sign up for the show after his friend suggested he should give it ago.
Masara says he is a very empathetic person and looks for that quality in a partner too. He's also known for his sense of humour.
"In a relationship it is important to be able to understand each other's feelings and compromise to tackle hardships you face together."
Dave Borrie
Age: 25
Occupation: Radio presenter
Location: Dunedin
"Desperately single" Borrie says he'd love to find a warm soul as funny as himself on the show.
Like Masara, Borrie also lives in Dunedin. He loves music and is currently a radio presenter at the local university station.
Borrie has gone from Bachelorette fan to contestant: "It was always a big flat ritual to watch all the previous NZ Bachelor / Bachelorette seasons. Season 2 of The Bachelor was a personal favourite – and I never saw myself in the position of the contestants."
Hamish Boyt
Age: 30
Occupation: Content creator
Location: Whangarei
Boyt put his name down for The Bachelorette because he wanted his 2021 to be more adventurous than 2020. His friends describe him as the "travel guy", and his photography skills have gained him a following of 60,000 on Instagram.
While Boyt isn't used to staying in one place for too long, the Covid-19 pandemic changed that and he's swapped his camera for a suit to woo the heart of the Bachelorette.
"I am loyal and thoughtful and always looking to keep the relationship fun, full of laughs and adventure," he says. He admits his biggest flaw is impatience.
Itay Dom
Age: 27
Occupation: Electrical engineer
Location: Auckland
Comedian Itay hopes to charm the Bachelorette with his jokes.
The most romantic thing he's done: "Gave a girl a label maker for her birthday. But she didn't want to put a label on it."
He doesn't seem to be intimated by the idea of looking for love on national television.
"For some reason the idea of going on a blind date on national TV wasn't scary to me.
It was rather exciting actually. So, I decided to sign the contract and try to get a tan in
the limelight while I'm at it."
Josh Nielsen
Age: 32
Occupation: Plumber / Gasfitter
Location: Auckland
Nielsen is originally from Auckland and spent five years in Palmerston North as part of the New Zealand Army.
He is a romantic at heart, and loves surprising dates with getaways and picnics. He says the most romantic thing he's ever done is surprise a former partner with a trip to Hawaii.
Nielsen says he signed up for the Bachelorette because he loves giving new things a go. He's hoping to find "the one" on the show after not finding success in long term relationships.
Paul Patterson
Age: 35
Occupation: Chef:
Location: Waiheke Island (by way of Paris)
2020 derailed Patterson's plans to open a restaurant in New York so he returned to New Zealand looking for love.
He's looking for someone who loves travelling and adventure - and isn't afraid of big romantic gestures. He once moved countries after knowing a girl for 24 hours.
Patterson is modest about his best quality as a romantic partner.
"I'm not that good at that stuff. But if I'm with someone, they know that I'm all in, it's about them and it's all of the fun."
• The Bachelorette NZ season 2 premieres on February 1 on TVNZ 1.