The Bachelorette NZ 2021: Six more bachelors revealed

TVNZ has revealed the profiles of six more men competing on The Bachelorette New Zealand this year. Will one of these lads win over this year's Bachelorette, Lexie Brown?

Ben Masara

Age: 26

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Ben Masara. Photo / Supplied

Masara is looking for someone outgoing, driven and someone he can trust and build a relationship with.

He decided to sign up for the show after his friend suggested he should give it ago.

Masara says he is a very empathetic person and looks for that quality in a partner too. He's also known for his sense of humour.

"In a relationship it is important to be able to understand each other's feelings and compromise to tackle hardships you face together."

Dave Borrie

Age: 25

Occupation: Radio presenter

Location: Dunedin

"Desperately single" Borrie says he'd love to find a warm soul as funny as himself on the show.

Dave Borrie. Photo / Supplied

Like Masara, Borrie also lives in Dunedin. He loves music and is currently a radio presenter at the local university station.

Borrie has gone from Bachelorette fan to contestant: "It was always a big flat ritual to watch all the previous NZ Bachelor / Bachelorette seasons. Season 2 of The Bachelor was a personal favourite – and I never saw myself in the position of the contestants."

Hamish Boyt

Age: 30

Occupation: Content creator

Location: Whangarei

Hamish Boyt. Photo / Supplied

Boyt put his name down for The Bachelorette because he wanted his 2021 to be more adventurous than 2020. His friends describe him as the "travel guy", and his photography skills have gained him a following of 60,000 on Instagram.

While Boyt isn't used to staying in one place for too long, the Covid-19 pandemic changed that and he's swapped his camera for a suit to woo the heart of the Bachelorette.

"I am loyal and thoughtful and always looking to keep the relationship fun, full of laughs and adventure," he says. He admits his biggest flaw is impatience.

Itay Dom

Age: 27

Occupation: Electrical engineer

Location: Auckland

Comedian Itay hopes to charm the Bachelorette with his jokes.

Itay Dom. Photo / Supplied

The most romantic thing he's done: "Gave a girl a label maker for her birthday. But she didn't want to put a label on it."

He doesn't seem to be intimated by the idea of looking for love on national television.

"For some reason the idea of going on a blind date on national TV wasn't scary to me.

It was rather exciting actually. So, I decided to sign the contract and try to get a tan in

the limelight while I'm at it."





Josh Nielsen

Age: 32

Occupation: Plumber / Gasfitter

Location: Auckland

Nielsen is originally from Auckland and spent five years in Palmerston North as part of the New Zealand Army.

Josh Nielsen. Photo / Supplied

He is a romantic at heart, and loves surprising dates with getaways and picnics. He says the most romantic thing he's ever done is surprise a former partner with a trip to Hawaii.

Nielsen says he signed up for the Bachelorette because he loves giving new things a go. He's hoping to find "the one" on the show after not finding success in long term relationships.

Paul Patterson

Age: 35

Occupation: Chef:

Location: Waiheke Island (by way of Paris)

Paul Patterson. Photo / Supplied

2020 derailed Patterson's plans to open a restaurant in New York so he returned to New Zealand looking for love.

He's looking for someone who loves travelling and adventure - and isn't afraid of big romantic gestures. He once moved countries after knowing a girl for 24 hours.

Patterson is modest about his best quality as a romantic partner.

"I'm not that good at that stuff. But if I'm with someone, they know that I'm all in, it's about them and it's all of the fun."

• The Bachelorette NZ season 2 premieres on February 1 on TVNZ 1.