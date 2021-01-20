The Bachelorette NZ 2021: Final bachelors revealed

TVNZ has revealed the final batch of contestants competing for love on The Bachelorette NZ this year. Will one of these lads win over this year's Bachelorette, Lexie Brown?

Alexandre Vaz

Age: 27

Occupation: Software project manager

Location: Auckland

Alexandre Vaz. Photo / Supplied

If Vaz looks familiar, that's because he featured on season 2 of TVNZ's Heartbreak Island. While he's no stranger to a reality show, Vaz hopes to have better luck this time around: he chose his then-relationship over the show.

"We had recently broken up when I got the opportunity to be on The Bachelorette and thought it was the sign and I took it."

Vaz also boasts triple citizenship: He's originally from South Africa and moved to New Zealand aged 13. Plus he has a Portuguese passport.

Bradden Hurn

Age: 25

Occupation: Physiotherapist and fitness and wellbeing coach

Location: Auckland

Bradden Hun. Photo / Supplied

Hurn boasts the party playlist staple Wagon Wheel as his karaoke song of choice, but don't hold that against him. Time will tell if the Bachelorette Lexie will join him for a duet,

The physiotherapist is originally from Tauranga and moved to Auckland for university and stayed for work.

He says he's still on good terms with his exes, and is a "sucker for creative romance", and planned an elaborate Valentines Day date at four different locations.

"It included mountaintop picnics, animal farm feedings, summer rock pool swimming, and a romantic dinner at our favourite restaurant to finish," Hurn says.

Will his efforts be enough to make the Bachelorette swoon?

Jozef Weck

Age: 31

Occupation: Builder/mechanical engineer

Location: Whangārei

Jozef Weck. Photo / Supplied

Weck is looking to settle down with someone special after an adventurous decade.

He says: "For the past ten years, I've been travelling working all over the world and most

recently flew back from playing rugby in Amsterdam. I looked into some options for

a lifestyle change and the opportunity to find someone to create a life with, to find

my other half."

He's no stranger to going the extra mile for love: Weck once created 10 days of surprises leading up to Christmas for a former girlfriend.

Matt Bidwell

Age: 27

Occupation: Roofer

Location: Auckland

Matt Bidwell. Photo / Supplied

Bidwell admits he's never seen a single episode of either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette NZ, so he doesn't have any expectations for his time on the show.

He describes himself as an "all or nothing" guy, so here's hoping he hits it off with the Bachelorette.

Bidwell considers himself a hopeless romantic - emphasis on the word hopeless: "Besides small gestures, the odd present and a sunset picnic here and there I can't say I've made a huge effort to be romantic.

"I wouldn't say romance comes naturally to me but it's something that I'm currently working on!"

Zach Preston

Age: 33

Occupation: Customer success/code avengers

Location: Hamilton

Zach Preston. Photo / Supplied

Preston was born in Utah, so has split his life been the states and NZ. He says he is ready to find love after using his 20's for "soul searching", and now he's ready to find his special someone.

"I know that I'm far from perfect, and I have many areas in my life I am improving. I also hope I'm becoming a better listener."

His favourite rom-com is How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Will he last more than that time in the mansion?

• The second season of The Bachelorette NZ screens on TVNZ 2 from February 1.