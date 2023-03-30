The Auckland art cafe fostering new talent

'Hawkdun Rise' acrylic on canvas by Katie Robinson.

There are a number of reasons to visit Beautiful Things art cafe on Auckland’s East St.

Some of them require only a passing interest in art and just a love of good coffee in a peaceful setting.

The space, just off the well-beaten track of K Road, is a little sanctuary, welcoming to artists and non-artists alike.

The gallery began as a passion project by artist and businessman Dave Trotter in a commercial property in the cultural neighbourhood and has been open around three years, pandemic lockdowns notwithstanding.

Trotter also owns a printing factory in Avondale and so it was that two elements of his life came together perfectly for Beautiful Things.

Between the two entities, up and coming artists are afforded a welcoming environment to produce, show and sell their work.

The gallery operates differently from others in that it doesn’t charge artists an upfront fee and covers all costs of producing and displaying their work — only charging a commission on artworks sold.

It’s an environment where young or new artists can feel valued, are given a helping or guiding hand, and others can lend them confidence in the critical sphere.

The current exhibition sums up the gallery’s ethic beautifully.

Katie Robinson only took up painting 2 years ago after gaining a PhD in Chemistry and working as a patent attorney.

Robinson began to produce a body of work in a pointillist style of southern landscapes near her childhood hometown in Otago and of views around her current home on Auckland’s North Shore, while also taking on private commissions.

However, she was never sure if her work would be good enough for a gallery showing.

Robinson approached Trotter at Beautiful Things, asking if he would be interested in seeing her work.

He was and he loved it.

And now Robinson’s exhibition First Brush with the Elements is showing at Beautiful Things until the end of April.

'A Cottage Garden' by Katie Robinson.

The works include original paintings and prints made at the Avondale print works.

The prices for the artworks begin at just over $100 and range up to $1800.

There are also printed T-shirts for sale featuring paintings by Robinson as well as other artists.

When considering exhibitions, Trotter says there is line between saleablilty and just helping the artist.

Some artists warrant a showing of their own, while others may work better as part of a group exhibition.

Following Robinson’s paintings, the next exhibition will feature modern and abstract ceramics by Paul Herbert in what will be a new avenue for the gallery.